Unnao rape victim's aunt cremated

Unnao (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) The Unnao rape victim's aunt, who was killed in a truck-car collision in Rae Bareli on Sunday, was cremated on the banks of the Ganges here on Wednesday amid tight security. The rape victim's uncle Mahesh Singh, who was granted short-term bail to attend the last rites of his wife, was brought to the Ganga ghat from the Rae Bareli district jail to attend the ritual. Earlier in the day, the body of 45-year-old woman was brought from the Lucknow hospital to her native village in Unnao to the wailing cries of close relatives. The house, which is just 100 metres from the house of the rape-accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, was surrounded by a large number of police and PAC personnel. A few people close to the victim's family accompanied the body to the cremation ground after about an hour. At the Ganga ghat, the husband of the deceased, Mahesh Singh brought from the Rae Bareli jail on a day's parole, was already waiting for cremation. The administration had put up barricades at the ghat and did now allow local people and mediapersons to reach there. Only family members and close relatives were allowed near the cremation ghat. District Magistrate Devendra Pandey, Superintendent of Police M P Verma and other officials were present. Pandey said Singh would be taken back to the jail after the ritual, as directed by the Allahabad High Court. The Allahabad High Court had on Tuesday granted one-day parole to Singh to attend the last rites of his wife. A speeding truck hit the car in which the Unnao rape victim was travelling in Rae Bareli, killing two relatives and leaving her and a lawyer critically injured. Her aunt was among the two killed. The CBI has taken up investigation into the accident after her family alleged "conspiracy" behind the Sunday's car crash. Jailed MLA Sengar, who was arrested last year for allegedly raping the woman when she was a minor in 2017, and nine others have been booked for murder by the CBI after the accident. The BJP claimed that it had suspended the MLA from the party after the allegations surfaced last year.