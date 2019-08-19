Unnecessary row being created over Bhagwat's remarks, we fully support reservation: RSS

(Eds: Updating with details) New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The RSS on Monday dismissed as "unnecessary" the row over its chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on quota and asserted that he merely highlighted the importance of resolving all issues in society through cordial dialogue while asking everyone to exchange views on a sensitive issue like reservation.RSS' 'prachar pramukh' (publicity head) Arun Kumar said in a tweet that his organisation has spelled out its stand on reservation many times that it completely stands for reservation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and the economically backward. "Attempts are being made to create unnecessary controversy over some remarks made by Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat ji in his speech at a programme in Delhi," Kumar said.Bhagwat highlighted the importance of resolving all issues in the society through cordial dialogue and had called upon everyone to exchange views on a sensitive issue like reservation, he added."As far as RSS is concerned, it has spelled its stand many times that it completely stands for reservation to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs and economically backward," Kumar said.Bhagwat had said on Sunday there should be conversation in harmonious atmosphere between those in favour of reservation and those against it.Opposition parties like the Congress and the BSP used it to hit out at the BJP and its ideological fountainhead RSS.Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said Bhagwat's remarks had exposed "anti Dalit-backward" face of the RSS-BJP.The RSS chief had in 2015 suggested a review of reservation, triggering a massive political row in the the run-up to the Bihar assembly polls.Since then the Hindutva organisation has stated time and again that it supports the existing quota. PTI KR JTR KR TIRTIR