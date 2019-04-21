Unprecedented use of black money during elections: JKNPP chief

Jammu, Apr 21 (PTI) JKNPP chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh Sunday claimed black money and ill-gotten wealth was being used in an "unprecedented" manner during the election. Terming this "brazen display" of money power in the Lok Sabha elections an "anti-thesis" to free and fair polls, the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) chief said, "It is an irony that black money was being used in the country to elect white-collared politicians." "There is an unprecedented use of black money and ill-gotten wealth during the ongoing parliamentary elections," Singh said in a statement here.Singh, who is contesting from the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat, alleged crores of rupees were being incurred on individual elections especially by 'big' parties in hiring aircraft, chartered planes and engaging film stars and actors for campaigns. PTI TAS TIRTIR