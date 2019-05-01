'Unsatisfactory response' forces govt to extend last date of filing up top posts in CVC

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The Centre has extended last date of filling up the top posts in the anti-corruption watchdog Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) by more than a fortnight to May 22 after it got unsatisfactory response from eligible candidates, officials said Wednesday.The Personnel Ministry had in March-end started the process of filling up the posts of Central Vigilance Commissioner and Vigilance Commissioner. The last date for sending application to the ministry was May 1, which has now been extended to May 22, the ministry said in an order. Incumbent Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary and Vigilance Commissioner T M Bhasin demit office in June after completing their tenure. The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) consists of a Central Vigilance Commissioner and two Vigilance Commissioners. Former chief of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sharad Kumar is the other Vigilance Commissioner. "There has not been encouraging response to the government's notice seeking the application. Some candidates have also raised some query related to the formalities that need to be completed as part of the selection process. Keeping all this and a few other factors in mind, it has been decided to extend the last date of sending the applications," a senior government official said. Those interested were asked to write a 300-word write-up to indicate their suitability for the post and send application to the Personnel Ministry, according to the order. They (Central Vigilance Commissioner and Vigilance Commissioner) shall hold office for a term of four years from the date on which he/she enters upon his/her office or till he/she attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, it said."All the applicants should be of outstanding merit and impeccable integrity and should have knowledge and at least 25 years of experience in the relevant field," the ministry's order said. A Central Vigilance Commissioner or Vigilance Commissioner is appointed from persons who have been or are in an all India services (IAS, IPS and IFoS) or in any civil service of the Union or in a civil post having knowledge and experience in the matters relating to vigilance, policy making and administration including police administration among others, the ministry said.Besides, a person who has held office or are holding office in a corporation established by or under any central Act or a government company owned or controlled by the central government and persons who have expertise and experience in finance including insurance and banking, law, vigilance and investigations are also eligible for the appointments. These persons must have held or is holding the position of Chairman, Managing Director or Chief Executive Officer of a Schedule-A central public sector enterprise and have served as a whole time director on the Board for a period of at least three years are eligible to apply, the Personnel Ministry said. PTI AKV RCJ