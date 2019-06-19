UNSW's India Open Day Returns for a Promising 2nd Innings

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, June 19, 2019/PRNewswire/ --University of New South Wales to host intensive outreach programme across 4 cities University of New South Wales (UNSW), one of the world's top 50 universities, is proud to host the second edition of the India Open Day, across the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi. Starting August 4th, the first of the multi-city roadshow will be held at Bengaluru and will conclude in Delhi on August 11th.The flagship event is an intensive outreach program aimed at allowing prospective students from India to interact with UNSW's academics to get first-hand look at the range of higher education opportunities and career tracks on offer at one of the top-ranked teaching and research institutions in the world. Over 20 senior UNSW academics from Schools of Engineering, Business, Art & Design, Arts & Social Sciences, Science, Medicine, Law, Built Environment, will fly in specially to help students decode their ideal career. The events have been crafted to enable students and parents to experience UNSW through consultations with the faculty of their dream program.UNSW India Open Days are a 'Must-Do' for any Indian prospective student seeking world-class international education. The events will kick off in Bengaluru on Sunday (04th August at The Ritz-Carlton hotel from 4pm - 8pm), followed by Chennai (6th August at Taj Coromandel hotel from 4pm - 8pm), Mumbai (9th August at The St. Regis hotel from 4 pm to 8 pm) and Delhi (11th August at Le Mridien from 4pm - 8pm). Students can register directly online for Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai or DelhiThe design, layout and format for the UNSW Open Days 2019 would be interactive and students and parents are invited to experience a day at UNSW at the VR zone; build an impressive LinkedIn profile with experts and decode their ideal career through our consultations. UNSW's panel for admissions will be present at the event and students are encouraged to bring their academic transcript for assessment at the venue. In addition UNSW offers an exciting new range of scholarships for students from India ranging from $10,000, to $20,000, and full award tuition fees.In addition to academics, over a dozen career counsellors will elaborate on UNSW's career development and work placement programs, in addition to its world-class teaching and research, that helps students maximise their potential. Sessions would be held to teach students about how they should prepare their profiles to attract potential employers.Last year's road show was a success which even won UNSW the 'Campaign Asia Award' under the Best Trade Show/ Exhibition category. With an overarching theme of employability, the university is constantly focused on providing students of these cities, highlights of life on UNSW Sydney's campus, skill gaps and guidance to prepare them for better career prospects.The institute stands at top 50 of the best-ranked institutions in the world. UNSW is one of the most prestigious universities in Australia and ranks 28th in the world for employability and 36th in the world for academic reputation in the most recent QS World University Rankings 2019. Academic excellence, a robust multicultural experience and a strong focus on employability would continue to be the priority as the university implements its UNSW 2025 Strategy. The university is the most preferred university among Australia's top employers (LinkedIn 2015).Former Indian diplomat and UNSW India country director, Amit Dasgupta said that UNSW's India engagement is rooted in collaboration and partnership because "The strong education we provide and the research collaborations we offer are aimed at adding value to India's demographic dividend. UNSW aims to change the way Indian students access UNSW's progressive style of education both in Sydney and via our partnerships in India. The UNSW India Open Day show is designed to help students realise the multiple career options available from across the world and helps them make an informed decision about what career path they wish to pursue."About University of New South Wales, Sydney UNSW, Australia's global university ranked among the top 50 Universities in the world offers programs in engineering, business, law, architecture, art and design, medicine and science. Located in Sydney, a safe and student friendly city, UNSW is home to more than 52,000 students from nearly 130 countries. UNSW has been attracting a growing number of bright Indian students for undergraduate and post graduate studies.As one of the world's leading research and teaching universities UNSW's cutting edge research and innovation facilitated by 3000 faculty is known for acceptance and successful commercialization.For more details, please visit: http://www.UNSW.edu.au