UP: 3 injured in clash between two groups

(Eds: changing headline) Muzaffarnagar, Jun 8 (PTI) At least three people were injured in a clash between two groups of the same community at Chitoda village under Jansath Police Station in the district, police said Saturday.The trouble began when some people from the opposing groups confronted each other over a dispute on Friday, they said.The argument soon turned violent and both the sides fired shots at each other and pelted stones, they said.The injured-- Sahil, Shamshad and Murtaza were shifted to a local hospital and a case was registered, they added. PTI CORR RHL