UP: 4 held for fishing at Hastinapur Sanctuary

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) Four men have been arrested for allegedly fishing in the protected area of Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary here, an official said on Wednesday.A raid was conducted in Bhopa area on Tuesday evening and the accused -- Israil, Sani, Gazamfar Ali and Ramzan -- were caught fishing from the Ganga Canal, where the activity is prohibited, Circle Officer Ram Mohan Sharma said.Over 1 quintal of fishes, two fishing nets and a motorcycle was seized from the men, the officer said.The Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary is a protected area in the Gangetic plains across Meerut, Muzzafarnagar, Ghaziabad, Bijnor, Meerut and Amroha districts of Uttar Pradesh. PTI CORR AD