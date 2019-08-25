UP: 4 teens drown in pond while bathing

Pratapgarh, Aug 25 (PTI) Four teenagers drowned in a pond while taking a bath in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district on Sunday, police said.The incident took place in Kohdaur area of the district, they said."Anoop (14), Ruchi (15), Shivani (13) and Aarti (13), all residents of Suryagarh village, had gone to take a bath in a pond. While bathing they ventured towards the deeper side of the pond and drowned," Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Prasad said.The children were rescued with the help of divers and rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead, he said. PTI CORR NAV AD DIVDIV