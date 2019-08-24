UP: 5 injured in clash between two communities on Janmashtami

Bareilly (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) As many as five people, including a woman, were injured in a clash between two rival communities during a procession being taken out on the occasion of Krishna Janmashthmi in Makri Mavada village here, police said on Saturday.The 'shobha yatra' had reached its final destination in the Muslim majority village under Devraniya Police Station area here on Friday afternoon when members of one community started pelting stones at the other leading to commotion, Circle Officer Baheri, Alok Agrahari said.Both the groups brandished weapons including firearms, the CO said, adding that additional force from four police stations and PAC was rushed to the village to control the situation.The timing of the traditional 'shobha yatra' was deferred to 3 pm in view of the Friday prayers and the incident took place when it had reached its last destination at the Holi crossing, the CO said. The injured have been admitted to hospital, he added. SP, Rural, Sansar Singh who visited the village said that adequate force has been deployed and strict action will be initiated against those behind attempts to vitiate the atmosphere.PTI COR SAB RHL