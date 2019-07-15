UP: 50 students injured after high-tension wire falls into school; CM orders probe

(Eds: Updating with CM's probe order ) Balrampur/Lucknow (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) About 50 studentswere injured Monday when a high-tension wire fell into aprimary school in Naya Nagar Vishnupur area here, prompting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order a probe into the incident. The students are stated to be out of danger, officials said.When the wire fell into the school, the students were at a distance but water had collected in the compound after rainfall due to which they came in contact with electricity,District Magistrate Karun Karunesh said.Fifty students sustained injuries and they were shifted to nearby hospitals, he said.Taking a serious note of the incident, the chief ministerordered the District Magistrate of Balrampur to provide medial aid to the affected children, while directing the Managing Director of Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam to probe the matter and take action against the guilty within 24 hours.He also directed Principal Secretary Energy and MD, UP Power Corporation to run a campaign to safeguard people from high-tension wires and repair them wherever needed."Strict action will be initiated against those showinglaxity in this regard," Adityanath said. Meanwhile, two employees of the Power Department were suspended and a departmental inquiry was ordered against the junior engineer concerned. Karunesh said the basic education officer and executive engineer of the Power Department were issued directions to conduct a survey of schools and remove any such wires passing over them.PTI ABN/CORR SRY