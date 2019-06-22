scorecardresearch
UP: 7-year-old killed after being hit by vehicle while playing on roadside

Kaushambi (UP) Jun 22 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy was killed and his brother injured when a vehicle hit them while they were playing on a roadside in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, police said Saturday.The incident happened on Friday evening in Puramufti area of the district.The brothers, Sudhakar (5) and Diwakar (7), were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared Diwakar dead, officials said.Police said they are trying to arrest the driver who managed to flee from the spot with his vehicle. PTI CORR ABN SOMSOM

