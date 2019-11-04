UP: 8 labourers injured in steel factory blast

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 4 (PTI) Eight labourers were seriously injured in an explosion in a steel factory here, police said on Monday.The blast occurred at the plant near Salarpur village under Jansath Police Station on Sunday.According to SHO Yogesh Sharma, iron was being melting in the boiler when it exploded. The workers sustained serious burn injuries and were taken to a hospital.Assistant labour commissioner Pratibha Tiwari visited the spot and said that an inquiry had been ordered into the incident. PTI CORR RHL