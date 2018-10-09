UP among top GDPI contributors for insurance industry: SBI Gen Insurance

Lucknow, Oct 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh has been one of the top five contributors to the insurance sector in terms of gross direct premium income (GDPI) and the state has also played a major role in the "journey" of SBI General Insurance, a top company official Tuesday said. Pushan Mahapatra, MD and CEO, SBI General Insurance, said, "Uttar Pradesh has been one of the top five contributors (in terms of gross direct premium income) to the insurance industry in India. SBI General Insurance has seen a stable yet profitable growth since its inception and the state has played a significant role in this journey. "The state capital, Lucknow, is a leading centre for our retail as well as corporate policies and we will continue our endeavour of offering unique products to our customers in the region." He also said that the Simple Health Policy and Individual Personal Accident Policy are the highest selling products in the health category, along with the long term two-wheeler policy in the motor category in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh is a significant market for the company, where it currently serves customers through its 10 branches -- Agra, Allahabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Noida and Varanasi, he said in a statement issued here. PTI NAV MKJ