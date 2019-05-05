UP announces Rs 10 cr relief fund for cyclone-hit Odisha

Lucknow, May 5 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government Sunday announced Rs 10 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for those affected due to Cyclone Fani in Odisha.A Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 10 crore for emergency relief for Odisha cyclone victims and affected persons from the CM Relief Fund." The death toll in Cyclone Fani rose to 29 on Sunday, two days after the extremely severe storm barrelled through coastal Odisha, causing widespread destruction and leaving hundreds grappling with water shortage and power cuts. PTI NAV CK