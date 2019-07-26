UP Assembly passes resolution to congratulate Fagu Chauhan for appointment as Bihar Guv

Lucknow, Jul 26 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed a resolution on Friday to congratulate Fagu Chauhan for his appointment as the Governor of Bihar. State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna moved the resolution in the Legislative Assembly to congratulate Chauhan, saying "He has been member of the House for a very long time and it is a matter of pride for us that he has been made Governor of Bihar." "He was born in Azamgarh and got education up to the graduation level. He was elected to the House for the first time in 1985 from Ghosi and later in 1991, 1996, 2002, 2007 and 2017," Khanna said. He has been minister in the governments led by Kalyan Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta, Rajnath Singh and Mayawati, Khanna said. Leaders of SP,BSP, Congress , Apna Dal and SBSP also congratulated Chauhan who was present in the House. Chauhan thanked all the members for their cooperation and best wishes on his appointment. The House adopted the resolution unanimously. Earlier, Chauhan, who was elected to the House from Ghosi assembly constituency, handed over his resignation letter to Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit, who accepted it, sources in the Vidhan Sabha secretariat said. In the letter addressed to the Speaker, he said, "I am tendering my resignation from the House on Friday". A six-time MLA, Chauhan (71) was appointed as Governor of Bihar last week. He is considered as a prominent backward caste face of the BJP. He is likely to take oath of his new office on July 29, sources said. PTI SAB CK