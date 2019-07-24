UP assembly passes supplementary budget of Rs 13,594 cr

Lucknow, Jul 24 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the first supplementary budget of Rs 13,594.87 crore for financial year 2019-20 by voice vote.The first supplementary budget for the current fiscal was presented by state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal in the state legislative assembly on Tuesday.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while intervening on the supplementary budget, said that it has been brought to take the works and schemes of various departments ahead.Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary, in his speech, questioned the relevance of bringing the supplementary budget when the funds of the budget passed in February this year remained unutilised."Not a single department has fully utilised the funds of the main budget. Most of the departments have used only 20 to 25 per cent of the budget," Chaudhary said, adding that it has been brought only to show that the government was working round the clock.BSP's Lalji Verma and Congress' Aradhana Misra also spoke in the debate.Earlier in February this year, the Yogi Adityanath government had passed a budget of Rs 4.79 lakh crore for 2019-20.The supplementary budget passed today has made a provision of Rs 2,175.46 crore for urban development, Rs 2,093.08 crore for infrastructure, Rs 850 crore for Purvanchal expressway, Rs 1,150 crore for Bundelkhand expressway, Rs 905.36 crore for distribution and generation in energy sector, Rs 834.84 for irrigation department.Besides, Rs 10 crore have been earmarked for remodelling of Ram ki Paudi in Ayodhya, Rs 605 crore for public works department, Rs 250 crore for police department, Rs 163 crore for toursim department, Rs 5,004.03 crore for NPS contribution for government and aided educational institutions employees. PTI SAB BALBAL