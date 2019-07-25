UP Assembly Speaker complains of dizziness, rushed to hospital

(Eds: Adding details of CM's visit to hospital) Lucknow, Jul 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit was on Thursday rushed to hospital after he complained of dizziness during the session.Doctors said there was nothing to worry about and the 73-year-old BJP leader was fine.Shortly after the proceedings of the House began at 11 am, Dixit complained of dizziness and was rushed to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital."There is nothing to worry. The Speaker has cervical spondylitis due to which he experienced dizziness. He is in the hospital and is feeling fine now," superintendent, Civil Hospital, Dr Ashutosh Dubey, told PTI.Later, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh, visited the hospital and enquired about the Speaker's health.In Dixit's absence, the proceedings of the House were taken over by Presiding Officer Sukhdev Rajbhar. PTI ABN DIVDIV