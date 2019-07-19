UP Assembly's new water policy: Only half a glass at a time please!

Lucknow, Jul 19 (PTI) Only half-a-glass of water will be served at a time in Uttar Pradesh Assembly campus to prevent wastage, the Speaker has directed.The order has been issued by Principal Secretary of the Assembly Pradip Dubey on the directive of Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit."It has been seen that mostly full glass of water is not used. More water can be provided if people want it," Dubey said in the order.Therefore, in the secretariat and all sections on the campus, only half-filled glass of water will be initially given to the people, the order said, adding that it is expected of the officials and staff that this order is followed with immediate effect. PTI SAB NSDNSD