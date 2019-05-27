UP ATS arrests 6 Bangladeshis for making fake passports

Lucknow, May 27 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has arrested six Bangladeshi citizens for allegedly preparing fake passports using false documents, an official said on Monday.The accused were arrested from Agra."The UP ATS was getting information that some Bangladeshis, living illegally in Uttar Pradesh, used to call other Bangladeshis and make fake documents (used for identity) such as Aadhaar card, ration card. Based on these fake documents, they used to even get their passports made," Asim Arun, Additional Director General of Police, UP ATS, said in a statement.He added that the six Bangladeshi nationals were picked up from the Agra railway station on Sunday."During interrogation, it was revealed that all of them were residents of Bangladesh, who were living in India on the basis of fake documents. A case has been registered against them and they have been arrested," Arun said. PTI NAV SMI RC