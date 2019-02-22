UP ATS arrests two alleged JeM terrorists from Deoband

Lucknow, Feb 22 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested two alleged Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists from Deoband in Saharanpur district, Director General of Police O P Singh said on Friday. The two men arrested are Shahnawaz Ahmad Teli from Kulgam and Aquib Ahmad Malik from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Both were involved in recruiting members for the JeM, the DGP told reporters. Asked whether the two men were involved in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, Singh said, "It's difficult to tell whether they came here before the Pulwama attack or after that. The probe is on." PTI ABN MINMIN