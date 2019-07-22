scorecardresearch
UP Bill for reintroduction of anticipatory bail gets President's assent

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to a key Bill of Uttar Pradesh that will pave the way for reintroduction of the provision of anticipatory bail, revoked during the Emergency in 1976, officials said Monday.Barring Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand all other states in the country have the provision of anticipatory bail."The President has given assent to The Code of Criminal Procedure (Uttar Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2018," a Home Ministry official said. PTI ACB ACB SOMSOM

