UP BJP chief hurts finger, taken to hospital

Muzaffarnagar/Lucknow, Aug 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh was taken to a hospital after he suffered an injury in his finger while getting down from his vehicle at a function in Muzaffarnagar on Monday, a party leader said. Ashwini Tyagi, head of BJP's western UP unit, told PTI, "Swatantra Dev Singh got injured when he was getting down from the vehicle. His little finger was trapped in a hole of a rod at the rear side of the vehicle." Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said the leader was being provided the best possible medical attention. "The district magistrate, senior superintendent of police and party leaders are with him. He has conveyed that he is being taken care of, although the injury will require an appropriate surgery," he said. Swatantra Dev Singh is also the minister of state (independent charge) for transport and protocol in the UP government.