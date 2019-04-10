UP BJP MLA dies of heart attack

Agra (UP), Apr 10 (PTI) BJP MLA from Agra East constituency Jagan Prasad Garg died of heart attack at a private hospital here on Wednesday. He was 65. Garg, , a five-time MLA, had been unwell for the past two days, his family members said. Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders paid their tributes to Garg. A popular leader of the Vaishya community, Garg represented the Agra East constituency in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. PTI CORR AD SMN