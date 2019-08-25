UP BJP pays tribute to Jaitley

Lucknow, Aug 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh BJP's senior leaders and office bearers on Sunday paid rich tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley at the party unit's headquarters here.The 66-year-old BJP stalwart passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Saturday after prolonged illness.Mourning the passing away of Jaitley, state BJP chief Swatantradev Singh said, "The country has lost one of its popular leaders while the party has lost its real soldier. His death has left a void which would be difficult to fill."Singh described the former finance minister as the "ajaatshatru (a person who has no enemy) of politics"."During the Emergency period, Jaitley was jailed and he opposed the oppressive government tooth and nail," he recalled.The party leaders observed a two-minute silence on the occasion.Jaitley was cremated at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi with full state honours on Sunday afternoon, with scores of his admirers, BJP workers and top leaders from across the political spectrum paying their last respects to him.Hundreds converged at the cremation ground along the banks of the Yamuna and bid a tearful adieu to the senior BJP leader. PTI NAV DIVDIV