UP BJP spokesperson hails passage of quota bill, accuses SP, BSP of having 'CBI phobia'

Mathura, Jan 10(PTI) The BJP state unit's spokesperson Thursday asked former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav as to why was he afraid of CBI, if he has committed no mining fraud during his term.If he is innocent, why is he afraid of a CBI probe and why is BSP supremo Mayawati extending him moral support? asked state unit's spokesperson Hero Vajpayee, while talking to reporters in Vrindaban.He said it shows the 'mahabhaybandhan' (extreme fear) of corrupt people, who have no interest in solving the problem of the common man and are using their energy for ousting an honest prime minister by hook or crook. Referring to the alliance forged between two parties, Vajpayee said "bua and bhatija" duo has forged the alliance lest they are rendered irrelevant in state politics.Vajpayee accused UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress Rahul Gandhi of having scant regards for parliamentary democracy, saying that's why they are bent upon disturbing the functioning of Parliament.Welcoming the passage of the bill for 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker section of the society in state jobs and educational institutions, Vajpayee termed it as a historical step aimed at achieving "true" social justice.He said it would help children of rural poor and farmers to get state jobs and admission in good institutions, that they have been deprived of till now due to their economic constraints.No serious effort was ever made to uplift this section of the society by the Congress or any other political party, he said. PTI CORR RAXRAX