UP BJP to organise cricket tournament this weekend

Lucknow, Jan 15 (PTI) To associate more youngsters with the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the UP BJP will organise a cricket tournamentat block-level across the state and the contesting teams will be named after eminent personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tilted 'Kamal Cup Cricket Pratiyogita', the tournament will be held on January 19 and 20 and is likely to witness participation from office bearers of the party's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, MPs and MLAs. "Eight teams from every district will participate in the tournament. The teams will be named after eminent personalities of the country like Atal11, Namo 11, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay 11, Sardar Patel 11, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee 11, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam 11, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh 11," UP BJP media coordinator Rakesh Tripathi told PTI. He added that this will be a limited overs cricket tournament. Tripathi also said that the party's Kisan Morcha is holding 'Kisan Kumbh Gram Sabha' for farmers from 59,000 villages across the state. "The programme has started on January 10 and will conclude on February 10," he said. Elaborating on the reach of welfare schemes of the Centre and the BJP-lead UP government, Tripathi said, "Various welfare schemes of the BJP governments in the Centre and UP have benefitted more than 22 crore people in the country". He said the party plans to establish contact with the beneficiaries of various schemes. The BJP workers under the campaign called 'Mera Pariwaar, BJP Pariwaar' from February 12 to 22 will reach out to people in 1.63 booths across the state, he said. Party flags and stickers will be put on the houses of the party workers. "The party's Sainik Samman Abhiyan started Tuesday. Under the campaign, the party workers will pay tributes to the martyrs at their memorials, and also honour their families," Tripathi said. PTI NAV DPBDPB