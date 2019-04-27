UP board results: Tanu Tomar of Baghpat tops in class 12, Gautam Raghunanshi in class 10 exams

(Eds: with more info) Allahabad, Apr 27 (PTI) Tanu Tomar of Baghpat has notched the first position in the Intermediate examination (class 12) while Gautam Raghuvanshi of Kanpur has topped the class 10th board exams of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), the results of which were declared on Saturday.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated the successful students and wished them for their bright future.Tanu Tomar has achieved over 97 per cent scoring 489 marks out of 500. She belongs to a farmer's family and was a student of Shri Ram Shiksha Mandir Inter College in Baraut area of Baghpat district. "She has not only bring honours to her family and the school but to the whole district," principal Rajesh Tomar said. Over 80 per cent students have passed in the class 10 while over 70 per cent have cleared the class 12 examinations. In all over 58 lakh students have registered themselves for this year's UP board exams.Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma also congratulated the successful students."My best wishes are with all the students who have successfully cleared the examination and those too who have been unable to do so. I would say that you (failed students) should continue with your efforts as it is not the end of the world."Sharma also holds the portfolio of Secondary Education and Higher Education.Meanwhile, Tanu Tomar, who wants to become a doctor, gave credit for her success to her family, teachers and the school principal. "My teachers never hesitated from helping me to clear my doubts even after the classes. I used to phone them to clear my doubts," she told reporters in Baghpat. PTI CORR NAV RCJ