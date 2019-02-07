UP budget: New scheme for better health & education of girls

/R Lucknow, Feb 7 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Thursday a new scheme in the 2019-20 budget to raise the health and educational standards of girls. The Kanya Sumangala Yojna will be implemented by the state women and child welfare department. "A new scheme, namely Kanya Sumangala Yojna, is being started from the next financial year with a view to raise health and educational standard of girls, brighten their future, bring in a positive change in the thinking towards women and instil a sense of respect towards them," Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal said in his budget speech. "An amount of Rs 1,200 crore proposed in the budget for this purpose," the finance minister said. Apart from this, Rs 4,004 crore has been proposed for a nutrition programme. A provision of Rs 1,410 crore has been made in the budget for sustenance of destitute widows and education of their children, Agarwal said. He said Rs 1,988 crore had been proposed to ensure payment of honorarium to anganwadi workers and assistants. A budgetary provision of Rs 335 crore for the National Nutrition Mission and another Rs 200 crore for Shabari Sankalp Abhiyan, the state budget said. "A provision of Rs 156 crore under the Kishori Balika Yojna and Rs 103.70 crore has been proposed for Mahila Samman Kosh," he said. PTI NAV SMIHMB