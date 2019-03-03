UP Cabinet approves Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut rapid transit system

Lucknow, Mar 3 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System, aimed at providing a speedy and pollution free transit system, a government spokesperson said Sunday. The Rs 30,668 crore project will be funded by the central government, national capital region-Delhi and the Uttar Pradesh government, the spokesperson said.He said the project would be completed by 2024."The state cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Saturday night approved the project to provide a speedy and pollution free transit system to run at the speed of 180 km per hour," he said.The cabinet also approved the proposal to operate electric buses in major cities of the state, including Lucknow, Allahabad, Agra, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shahjahanpur and Mathura-Vrindavan, the spokesperson said. PTI SAB DPB