UP Cabinet congratulates CM on Ayodhya verdict

Lucknow, Nov 11 (PTI) Members of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Mondaycongratulated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the Supreme Court's judgement on the vexed Ayodhya issue.In the first Cabinet meeting held after the apex court verdict on the centuries-old dispute, the legislators also thanked the people of the state for helping in maintaining peace and order. In a historic and unanimous verdict, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. The bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.Monday's Cabinet meeting, presided over by the Chief Minister, approved 13 issues, spokespersons of the state government Shrikant Sharma and Siddharth Nath Singh told reporters here.The cabinet approved the opening of the Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University in Aligarh and laying of new transmission lines in Meerut, Simbhavli, Rampur and Sambhal regions that will benefit 13 districts in the state's western part, the spokespersons said.The work, to be carried out on a public-private partnership (PPP) model, aims to ease electricity-related problems in the region and will be completed by 2021.