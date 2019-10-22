UP cabinet decides to exempt tax on 'Saand ki Aankh' film

(Eds: Updates with additional inputs) Lucknow, Oct 22 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday decided to exempt tax on Bollywood film 'Saand ki Aankh' based on the life struggles of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar in the state. The meeting of the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also decided to accord 'Deepotsav mela' in Ayodhya the status of state-level event. Briefing media persons, senior minister and spokesman of the state government Srikant Sharma said the cabinet gave its nod for exempting GST from the Hindi feature film 'Saand Ki Aankh' shot extensively in the state. It is slated to be released during Diwali. The film on the life of oldest sharpshooters Chandro Tomar (87) and Prakashi Tomar (82), who learnt the sport at an advanced age and went on to win medals in competitions, inspires women towards sports and gives a message to society regarding women empowerment and gender equality, he said. The cabinet decided to give the status of state fair to the 'Deepotsav Mela' of Ayodhya. Slated for October 26, a day before Diwali, the expenses of the mela will now be borne by the state government through the Ayodhya district magistrate for providing better facilities to tourists. In order to prevent the misuse of government fund, all the events, including the tableaux at the mela, will be audited. The Yogi government has been holding the 'Deepotsav mela' on a large scale under which lakhs of earthen lamps illuminate the Saryu ghat along with temples and monuments in the town. The cabinet, which cleared a total of 13 proposals, approved the third phase of Amrit scheme for Rae Bareli district sanctioning total expenses of Rs 187.17 crore of which 50 per cent will be borne by the Centre, 30 per cent by the state government and 20 per cent by the local administration, senior minister Siddhartnath Singh said, adding that the scheme will start after six months. The cabinet gave its assent to the UP State Septage Management Policy on standard operating procedures of emptying and transportation of faecal sludge under which all measures for the safety of sanitation workers will be taken and arrangements will be made to train them. A population of five crore reside in the total of 652 urban bodies which have the capacity of 3,300 MLD of waste water management. Another capacity of 1,280 MLD was being created through the projects underway. All the initial arrangements under the new policy will be completed by 2019 and in 2021, all the local bodies will be linked to it, and by 2023, it will be fully implemented. After 2023, the funds for its maintenance will be derived from imposing surcharge on the consumers. The cabinet gave its nod to the acquisition of Nirmal Mutt building in Lahori Tola locality for the expansion and beautification work of the Kashi Vishnwanth temple, and provision a 400-500 sq mt plot near the temple corridor which is coming up there, the minister said. The cabinet approved setting up a committee led by state's finance minister to study the problems faced by UP Rajya Karamchari Kalyan Nigam and give its report to the chief minister in 15 days. The committee will consider all aspects, including the adjustment of employees, closing or running the corporation, VRS, etc. In addition, the cabinet has cleared the proposal of 7th pay scale to the teachers of the government engineering colleges which will cost Rs 47.14 crore. In order to promote fisheries in the state and for the welfare of fishermen, the cabinet has approved amendment in the Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Development Rules. PTI SAB SMI SNESNE