UP cabinet expansion: Yogi keeps 37 depts, Suresh Khanna given finance

Lucknow, Aug 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday allocated portfolios to ministers inducted into the expanded cabinet, keeping 37 departments with him.The Finance Department was given to Suresh Kumar Khanna and Ashotosh Tondon got the charge of the Urban Development Ministry, according to an official statement.Jai Pratap Singh was given the Medical Education and Family WelfareDepartment, previously held by state government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh, it said. Satish Dwivedi will look after the Basic Education Department, the statement added. On Wednesday, Adityanath inducted 18 new members in his council of ministers in the first reshuffle since the BJP government came to power in the state two and a half years ago. PTI ABN DPBDPB