UP Cabinet may undergo reshuffle soon after polls

By Arunav Sinha Lucknow, Apr 28 (PTI) With four Uttar Pradesh ministers fighting the ongoing Lok Sabha polls and standing "bright chances" to win their seats, the Adityanath government may have to undertake its first Cabinet reshuffle soon after the elections are over.The four state ministers in the poll fray include Rita Bahuguna Joshi from Allahabad, S P Singh Baghel from Agra , Satyadev Pachauri from Kanpur and Mukut Bihari from Ambedkarnagar parliamentary constituencies. "The names of ministers were zeroed in on for fielding, seeing their track record, utility and effectiveness in respective areas, dedication towards the party, communication with party workers and their overall performance, the names of ministers were zeroed in on," state BJP spokesperson Hero Bajpai told PTI."They all stand bright chances of winning their respective seats," he added.Asked by PTI recently if any Cabinet reshuffle is on cards, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said, "First let the elections get over." The whole election process will be completed by May 27 after counting of votes on May 23, said an Election Commission official. Among the four state ministers fielded so far in the ongoing polls, the name of Cooperative Minister Mukut Bihari figured in the BJP latest poll list.Bihari has been fielded from Ambedkarnagar parliamentary constituency which goes to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase. The BJP had earlier named Minister for Animal Husbandry, Minor Irrigation and Fisheries Baghel in its first list as its candidate for the reserved Lok Sabha seat of Agra. Agra had gone to polls on April 18 in the second phase of elections. Two others, Minister for Women, Family, Mother and Child Welfare Department Joshi and Minister for Khadi Village Industries, Sericulture, Textile, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Export Promotion departments Pachauri have been fielded from Allahabad and Kanpur Lok Sabha seats.Joshi, who is presently also the tourism minister in the UP Cabinet had contested the 2014 General Elections from Lucknow parliamentary constituency on a Congress ticket and lost to the BJP's Rajnath Singh.Voting in Kanpur will be held on April 29, while Allahabad goes to polls on May 12.