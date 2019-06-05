UP CM Adityanath turns 47, urges people to plant saplings

Lucknow, Jun 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who turned 47 on Wednesday urged the people of the state to plant saplings on the occasion of World Environment Day. "I congratulate the entire 23 crore people of Uttar Pradesh and I urge them to take a resolution towards planting 23 crore trees in the state. It is a big but a necessary goal," he said. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Governor Ram Naik and several other leaders wished him on his birthday. "Greetings to Uttar Pradesh's dynamic Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his birthday. CM Yogi has done commendable work in transforming UP especially in areas like agriculture, industry as well as in improving law and order. I pray for his long and healthy life," Modi tweeted. Similarly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended birthday greetings to Adityanath in their respective tweets. "Happy Birthday to popular Chief Minister Yogi ji who has been leading UP on the path of good governance and development. Under your leadership, I hope, the state will set new dimensions in development. I wish you long and healthy life," Shah tweeted. "Wish a very happy birthday to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Under his leadership UP is moving on the path of development and good governance. I pray for his good health and long life," Singh said in his tweet. UP ministers Suresh Khanna, Bhupendra Chaudhary, Swatantra Dev Singh, Suresh Rana, Baldev Singh Aulakh, Surya Pratap Shahi, MLAs, MPs, bureaucrats and party leaders also greeted Adityanath. PTI NAV SNESNE