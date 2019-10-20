UP CM assures kin of slain Hindutva leader all help

(Eds: Adds more details, Akhilesh's quotes, dropping 2 words from para 8) Lucknow, Oct 20 (PTI) The family members of a little-known Hindu outfit chief Kamlesh Tiwari, killed two days ago here, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence on Sunday and demanded capital punishment for the killers.Tiwari's distraught mother, his wife and three sons spent around 30 minutes with the chief minister.Sources said the UP chief minister assured all help to the family during the meeting, saying the police are earnestly probing the case and the guilty persons will not be spared.Sources also said the family demanded a government job for Tiwari's son, security to the family and an arms licence for their safety and security.They also demanded the naming of their colony after Tiwari, besides installation of his statue and hearing of the matter in a fast-track court.Speaking to reporters after meeting the chief minister, the slain leader's wife Kiran said, "Yogi Adityanath has has assured every possible action in the matter. We feel satisfied after meeting him. Our demand is that the killers should be given capital punishment." Tiwari's mother Kusuma said, "I told the chief minister I want justice for my son and strict punishment should be given to the killers. We have been assured by the chief minister, and by giving the assurance, the chief minister has given us many things."Despite prima facie sounding satisfied initially over the outcome of her talks with the chief minister, Kusuma later said she was not at all satisfied."Had I been satisfied (with the chief minister's assurance), my blood would not have boiled," she told mediapersons later when asked if she was satisfied after meeting the chief minister. The police, meanwhile, on Sunday said during investigation, it came to light that the suspected killers were staying in a hotel in Naka Hindola area. UP Director General of Police O P Singh said, "According to the hotel staff, the two had identified themselves as Sheikh Ashfaqul Hussain and Muinuddin Pathan. On the day of murder, both of them had left the hotel, wearing saffron kurta, and there was a box of sweets in their hand." He added, "They came to the hotel on October 17 and left on October 18 afternoon. A saffron kurta with blood stains was found lying on their bed. The towel, which was retrieved, had also blood stains on it. A box of new mobile phone was also found from the spot. This is a big success in the investigation. The police will soon reach the killers."Singh also said the police was examining the CCTV footage and quizzing suspects, while exploring all angles behind the crime.An SIT has already been formed to crack the case, he said.A manager of the hotel, meanwhile, told reporters that the room in which the two suspected killers were staying has been sealed."They had booked the room using their identification documents," he said.On the presence of a woman along with the two suspected killers in the video clip, Additional Superintendent of Police (Lucknow West) Vikas Tripathi, said, "The woman seen in the video clip was actually canvassing for a candidate in the ongoing bypolls for the Lucknow cantonment. She is a resident of Madiaon area of Lucknow. Investigations are on. As of now, no involvement of the woman in the case has emerged."Hindu Samaj Party chief Tiwari, 45, earlier associated with a faction of the Hindu Mahasabha, was killed at his home in Khurshed Bagh here on Friday.His cremation was delayed as his family members were adamant on meeting the chief minister to put forth their nine demands, including a probe by the National Investigation Agency, a government job for one of the sons of the victim and security for them.Terming the murder as "an act of mischief to create terror," Adityanath had on Saturday said the guilty will not be spared.Shortly after Adityanath met the family members of Kamlesh Tiwari, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav asked him to also meet the kin of those killed in the state "due to bad law and order". "The CM's meeting the family members of the victim who was murdered in Lucknow is a welcome step. I hope the CM will visit Allahabad, Kannauj, Jhansi and Meerut also where family members of those killed due to bad law and order in the state reside." Separate murder incidents were reported in Allahabad, Kannauj, Jhansi and Meerut districts during the past few days.The Samajwadi Party had on Saturday targeted the state government over Tiwari's murder in the state capital and sought a reply from the chief minister on this."Constables are yours, SO is yours, CO is yours, SP is yours, SSP is yours, DIG is yours, IG is yours and DGP is also yours. Despite this, there is a daring murder in the state capital. The CM should give a reply," the SP had said on Saturday. PTI NAV ABN SMI RAXRAXRAX