UP CM bats for public participation in improving society

Bikaner, Nov 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday said public participation was required for water conservation, protection of cows and safety of women among others. Speaking at a programme here, he noted that apart from raising their demands, people should strive to play a constructive role in improving the society. The chief minister also said that places of worship should be open to every citizen. PTI CORR SDA SRY