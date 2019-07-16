UP CM celebrates Guru Purnima at Gorakhnath temple

Gorakhpur, (UP), Jul 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday celebrated 'Guru Purnima' festival in Gorakhnath temple premises here. Addressing devotees, the chief minister gave the example of Guru Nanak and Guru Gobind Singh and said, "Indian culture promotes relation between teacher and disciple and when the people of the country were facing the challenge of foreign invaders, Guru Nanak Dev and Guru Gobind Singh safeguarded the country's pride." On the occasion, he also payed tributes to his guru Mahant Avaidyanath. "Guru Maharaj (Mahant Avaidyanath) is not among us but his blessings will always remain with us. We are following his path of gau seva (service to cows), setting up educational institutions and hospitals and ensuring welfare of forest dwellers," he said. While describing the importance of teachers and religion, the CM said, "Guru enlightens the society and takes it on the right path. Religion is not only a way of worship but it inspires people towards social welfare." Adityanath also took the opportunity to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Guru Purnima, a spiritual tradition in Hindu religion, is observed to revere spiritual and academic teachers and express gratitude for the role played by them. It is observed on full moon day (purnima) across India and Nepal. PTI CORR SMI RCJ