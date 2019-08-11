UP CM, governor greet people on eve of Eid-ul-Azha

(Eds: incorporating UP governor's greetings) Lucknow, Aug 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel greeted people on Sunday on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha."Eid-ul-Azha motivates everyone to maintain social harmony and live together," the chief minister said in a statement issued here.He also appealed to people to celebrate the festival with peace and harmony.The governor issued a statement saying, "Eid-ul-Azha symbolises sacrifice. Such occasions should motivate to spread happiness and reduce sorrows."She also expressed hope that through Eid-ul-Azha, a new harmony will be generated in the society, and the state will embark on the road to development. PTI NAV IJT