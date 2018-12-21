UP CM inspects Purvanchal Expressway project work

Amethi (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday inspected the ongoing works of the ambitious Purvanchal Expressway project of his government."The 340-km long Purvanchal Expressway project was launched by the prime minister on July 14 and our effort is to complete the earthwork by June 15," the chief minister said on the occasion.Adityanath reiterated that all necessary steps were being taken by the government to carry out the construction work in a smooth manner."Big dumpers will come here bringing the heavy construction material which will damage the roads...the authorities carrying out the works have been instructed to give special emphasis on the repair works of roads so that it does not pose a problem for anyone," he said.The Lucknow-Azamgarh-Ghazipur Expressway, renamed as Purvanchal Expressway, is an under-construction six-lane, divided and access-controlled highway.It will connect Ghazipur and Azamgarh with state capital Lucknow.The expressway is being developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority. PTI SAB SMI IJT