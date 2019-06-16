UP CM pays homage to fallen soldiers at National War Memorial

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday paid homage at the National War Memorial and the National Police Memorial here, saying the two places would remain a source of inspiration for generations to come. The chief minister also called on senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Adityanath later met Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, a state government release said. The memorials, he said, are a live description of the bravery of the soldiers of the three wings, police and central police forces personnel. PTI NAB INDIND