UP CM recommends sacking of Rajbhar from cabinet, Governor accepts

(Eds: Adding background ) Lucknow, May 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday recommended to the governor immediate sacking of SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar from his cabinet for his outbursts against senior NDA partner BJP. Governor Ram Naik accepted the recommendation and relieved Rajbhar from his post of Backward Class Welfare and Divyangjan Empowerment Minister, an official spokesperson said here.Adityanath also recommended that all other Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) members holding the rank of minister of state be removed immediately, the spokesperson said here. Rajbhar has often been making controversial statements against the saffron party, the latest being during the Lok Sabha election campaign when he said that BJP members should be "thrashed" with shoes. He had recently sent a letter to the chief minister stating that he was resigning from the cabinet. Rajbhar had also fielded party candidates from several constituencies inUttar Pradesh and supported Congress and SP-BSP alliance candidates on some seats in Lok Sabha polls.The SBSP is aBJPally in UP and had won four seats in the 2017UP Assembly elections.PTI ABN SMI DVDV