UP CM sanctions Rs 15 lakh to slain Hindu outfit leader's wife

Lucknow, Oct 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday sanctioned immediate financial help of Rs 15 lakh to wife of Kamlesh Tiwari, a Hindu outfit leader who was killed last week. A senior state government official said that the chief minister also sanctioned a house for the kin of the deceased in tehsil Mehmoodabad in Sitapur district. The CM directed officials that those arrested should be tried in fast track court and strict action should be taken against those involved in the conspiracy. Two suspects Ashfaq Sheikh (34) and Moinuddin (27) were arrested by the Gujarat ATS on Tuesday evening for allegedly killing Tiwari. Tiwari, 45, was found dead in a pool of blood at his residence in Naka Hindola area of Lucknow last Friday. PTI ABN SMI RCJ