UP: CMO fined for not providing information under RTI

Muzaffarnagar, Aug 4 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh information commission has imposed a fine of Rs 25000 on the CMO of Shamli district for not providing information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, an official said on Sunday.A man named Ismael had filed an RTI application in 2014 but the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) did not respond, the official said. According to the Registrar of the commission, the district authorities have been informed about the order. PTI CORR RHL

