UP Cong chief Raj Babbar sends resignation to Rahul Gandhi

(Eds: Adding background) Lucknow May 24 (PTI) In the wake of the Congress' dismal performance in the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, state party president Raj Babbar has sent his resignation to Rahul Gandhi.Congress managed to win only the Rae Bareli constituency of Sonia Gandhi in the politically crucial state, which sends 80 MPs to the Lower House. UP chief Babbar has sent his resignation to Congress president Rahul Gandhi taking responsibility for the party's showing in the just-concluded polls, a spokesman of the party's state unit Rajiv Bakshi told PTI here.Babbar, who contested from Fatehpur Sikri, lost by a margin of over 4,95,065 votes to BJP's Rajkymar Chahar.In a tweet in Hindi, Babbar on Friday said," The results are depressing for the Uttar Pradesh Congress. I find myself guilty of not discharging my responsibility in a proper manner." "I will meet the leadership and apprise it of my views. Congratulations to the winners for winning the confidence of the people," he said.The BJP and its ally Apna Dal(S) have won 64 seats, while the SP-BSP alliance won 15 seats between them. Of the alliance partners, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was the biggest gainer with 10 seats. Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party won five seats and the smallest of the partners Rashtriya Lok Dal couldn't open its account in the polls. PTI SAB ANBANB