UP cop suspended for sending lewd msgs to woman

Sultanpur (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) An inspector posted in Kotwali Nagar police station has been suspended for reportedly sending lewd messages to a woman, an official said Saturday. Nand Kumar Tiwari has been suspended with immediate effect, Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said. According to police, the woman belonging to Amethidistrict had first met Tiwari when he was posted in Kudwarpolice station in connection with a case. He started chatting with the woman on WhatsApp. The woman first took the messages and phone calls as merely concerning her case, but later the policeman started sending her indecent messages, police said, adding when she objected, the inspector threatened her.She complained about the behaviour of the police official to the IG and DIG recently after which Tiwari was suspended.An inquiry has also been ordered against the inspector,police added. PTI CORR SAB SRY