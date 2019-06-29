UP cops accused of torturing teenage boy apprehended for theft, probe ordered

Lucknow, Jun 29 (PTI) A probe has been ordered into allegations of torture on a teenage boy at a police outpost in the state capital after he was apprehended on the suspicion of theft, Lucknow police said Saturday.The matter came to light when the victim's family contacted social workers.It has been alleged that the 14-year boy was picked up by police on Thursday and taken to Telibagh outpost under PGI Police Station, after an FIR was lodged on a complaint suspecting a teenager's involvement in e-rickshaw theft.The teenager, who also used to drive an e-rickshaw to help his father, a labourer, was tortured and pressured to confess that he had committed the crime, his family members alleged.Pictures claiming to swelling and injuries on the boy's legs were shared on social media widely."A probe has been ordered into the matter by SP, North," Lucknow police tweeted on Saturday after it was directed from UP Police Twitter handle directing an investigation in the matter and submission go an action-taken report.A senior police official said action will be taken against the official responsible after the probe report of SP, North, Sukirti Madhav is submitted. PTI ABN NSDNSD