UP couple that eloped in December traced in Haryana

Muzaffarnagar (UP) Jan 16 (PTI) Police have recovered a minor girl and boy who had eloped in December last year from their village in Shamli district, an official said Wednesday. The two were recovered from Haryana's Kinnar village, where they were living as husband and wife, he said. They had fled from their homes when the family members disapproved of their relationship, Circle Officer Ashok Kumar said. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father, the boy was booked under IPC Sections 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) and 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), he said. The boy was detained and sent to juvenile home, while the girl was handed over to her family, Kumar added.