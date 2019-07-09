UP court sends 2 held for aiding mass copying during exams to judicial custody

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) A court here has sent two persons who allegedly abetted mass copying during UP board examinations earlier this year to judicial custody, police said Tuesday.Intakhab and Ashar Nafees, booked under the Gangster Act, were sent to judicial custody on Monday, they said.According to District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey, the two were arrested during a raid at an examination centre in Badh village on February 22.Fifteen other people, including the superintendent of the examination centre, were also arrested during the raid, he said. PTI CORR AD ABHABH