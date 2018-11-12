scorecardresearch
UP: Cousins mowed down by truck

/R Pratapgarh (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) A 20-year-old youth and his sister died after a truck hit their motorcycle here Monday, police said. Phoolchandra and his cousin sister, Bitan (17), died on the spot in the accident near Ratipur village, a police officer said. An eight-year-old passerby, Aditya, was also injured and his condition is critical, he said. A search is on for the driver who fled from the spot, he added. PTI CORR ABN MAZHMB

