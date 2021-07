Lucknow, Feb 18 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has declared a public holiday on Tuesday on the occasion of Magh Purnima and Sant Ravidas Jayanti.The order has been issued by Principal Secreatry Jitendra Kumar.On Magh Purnima, there is 'snan' (holy bath) at Kumbh, while Sant Ravidas Jayanati was earlier a restricted holiday.PTI ABN DVDV